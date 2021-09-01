Rutland Barracks// DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403603

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 at 2326 hours

LOCATION: North Street @ Grove Street, Rutland City VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Caroline Vincent

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 31 August, 2021, at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Street near the intersection of Grove Street, in the City of Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Caroline Vincent, age 22 of Rutland City, Vermont. During the traffic stop Vincent showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Vincent was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Vincent was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 20 September, 2021 at 1230