Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,109 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks// DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B403603                                                        

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 at 2326 hours

LOCATION: North Street @ Grove Street, Rutland City VT

VIOLATION: DUI 

 

ACCUSED: Caroline Vincent

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 31 August, 2021, at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Street near the intersection of Grove Street, in the City of Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation. 

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Caroline Vincent, age 22 of Rutland City, Vermont. During the traffic stop Vincent showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Vincent was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing Vincent was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 20 September, 2021 at 1230

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks// DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.