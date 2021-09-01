Middlesex Barracks // DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 1648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. and Center Fayston Rd, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Mark Smith

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an erratic operator in the area of VT RT 100 in Waitsfield. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon further investigation the operator, identified as Mark Smith, showed indicators of impairment. Smith was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 9/16/21 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/21 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191