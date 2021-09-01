Middlesex Barracks // DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303456
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 1648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. and Center Fayston Rd, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Mark Smith
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an erratic operator in the area of VT RT 100 in Waitsfield. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon further investigation the operator, identified as Mark Smith, showed indicators of impairment. Smith was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 9/16/21 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/21 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191