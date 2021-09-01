I 89 South Bound - S.Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 south near exit 14 is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. This is in South Burlington. Additional closures and delays may be possible as the investigation continues. There's currently no estimate on how long this incident will last

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you