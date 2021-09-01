Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,110 in the last 365 days.

I 89 South Bound - S.Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 south near exit 14 is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash.  This is in South Burlington.  Additional closures and delays may be possible as the investigation continues.  There's currently no estimate on how long this incident will last

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you

You just read:

I 89 South Bound - S.Burlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.