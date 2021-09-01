Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

VICTIM: Laura Brines

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2021 at approximately 2030 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft into a vehicle on Lost Nation Rd in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Laura Brines, 72 of Waitsfield, who reported her vehicle’s window had been broken and various items were stolen from inside the vehicle. Brines reported the theft occurred around 2 PM. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.