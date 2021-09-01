Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury, VT
VICTIM: Laura Brines
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2021 at approximately 2030 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft into a vehicle on Lost Nation Rd in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Laura Brines, 72 of Waitsfield, who reported her vehicle’s window had been broken and various items were stolen from inside the vehicle. Brines reported the theft occurred around 2 PM. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.