State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-21

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of Taylor Allen Altamirano (NA60444949). Altamirano pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

King County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program accepted the permanent license surrender of registered nursing assistant Avelino Uy Go (NA60179331). Go agrees to never practice as a registered nursing assistant in Washington including any temporary, emergency, or volunteer practice.

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Stacy Diane Score (LP00045397). Score failed to comply with a previous order requiring her to complete a substance abuse monitoring program.

