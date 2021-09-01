RecruitGyan is a Boutique Staffing Agency for High-Performing Startups

RecruitGyan Logo Neha Naik, CEO & Founder of RecruitGyan

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune 500 companies and startups seeking to fill technically challenging roles can find their perfect match with RecruitGyan, a boutique staffing agency created with startups in mind. Their proven Cohesive Culture Growth System was created to help tech startups attract, develop, and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The hiring process landscape is changing. No longer can businesses attract the perfect team members by offering top dollar or engaging in a long hiring process. RecruitGyan’s first and foremost goal is to invest in people. “The first step is to build a future-forward mission and vision,” said Neha Naik, CEO and founder of RecruitGyan. “From there, we can deliver a compelling story that attracts both consumers and employees to share your message.”

When it comes to hiring the perfect candidate, a startup needs to offer the best first impression possible. With Enhanced Strategic Mapping, RecruitGyan starts by building a future-forward mission and vision that tells a cohesive and enticing story. Next, they use culture mapping to understand how to foster an atmosphere where employees who share your mission and vision will thrive. The agency can also train your recruiters to make the best first impression to draw in top talent. Once employees are on board, RecruitGyan can provide technology that helps you understand how to improve employee performance, retention, and engagement.

RecruitGyan will work with your growth goals and help you formulate a strategy to get from where you are to where you want to be. “Without processes it’s hard to lead your companies to success,” said Naik, which is why it’s important to work with an agency built on processes and systems for the best results. Companies wanting to know more can visit RecruitGyan.com.

About RecruitGyan and Neha Naik:

Born out of a genuine desire to help startups and small businesses grow through a proven recruiting process, RecruitGyan offers small businesses and startups professional recruitment expertise to ensure that they are hiring qualified candidates. RecruitGyan connects talented individuals with companies who are looking to scale and use their workforce’s skill to its fullest potential.

The founder, Neha Naik, is an expert hiring specialist with nearly a decade of hiring experience including full-cycle recruitment for startups and existing companies in a multitude of industries with both domestic and foreign customers. Her expertise includes providing lifecycle recruiting solutions, mapping out tailored project management approaches, and implementing strategic recruiting processes, workforce preparation, and much more. Thanks to her expertise, our company has improved our clients recruiting rates by 65 percent and decreased turnover rates by over 30 percent.

RecruitGyan’s focused mission is to set the gold standard for intuitive, high level recruiting processes.