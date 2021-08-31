WVDOH Taking Statewide Approach to Forecasted Rain

Page Content

​CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the increasing threat of flash flooding and severe storms from now-Tropical Depression Ida. The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing to address any flooding or rain-related problems that arise.

“We're handling it like we would a snow event,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney. “We will have crews out 24/7 over the next couple days, checking for high water, slides, culverts out and damage to roads. They will be on the ground, ready to respond and to help other parts of the state if needed.” Transportation workers across the state are putting storm preparation measures into effect statewide on Tuesday. They include making sure all vehicles and equipment are safely out of low-lying areas, gassed up and ready to go. WVDOH also has fuel reserves on hand to fuel vehicles of the West Virginia National Guard if necessary.

In the WVDOH's Transportation Management Center in Charleston, employees work round the clock every day of the year, monitoring roadway conditions around the state and coordinating with law enforcement and other first responders, as well as dispatching WVDOH crews to address roadway situations. "Law enforcement works well with us, we've got really good communication," said Lambert. "Our transportation workers really take this preparation seriously," said District 3 Engineer Justin Smith, who said he met with all his county administrators on Tuesday. "Once the weather is here, everything needs to be ready to go quick. With most of the state under a flash flood watch, we're watching too and we're ready to help each other should the need arise anywhere within our transportation system."​​