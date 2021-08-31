August 31, 2021 - Temple College and Partners Awarded $124,001 Job-Training Grant

Date: August 31, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Temple College and their partners Affordable Interior Solutions Inc., Butler Weldments, Mine Services Inc., and Whinstone US a $124,001 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas area.

This grant will be used to provide custom training to 61 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics in response to the impact of COVID-19. Training will be offered in COVID-19 Safety and Sanitation in the Workplace, Human Resources and Employment Law, Technology- Information Networking Systems, Frontline leadership, Workplace Mapping and 5S (Lean), and a refresher course for CDL training.

“Congratulations to Temple College and their partners on this Skills Development Fund grant,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Joint efforts like this improve the skills of Texas workers and ensures our labor force has the tools to be competitive for in-demand careers.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

