News Release/ New Haven/ DUI-DRUG
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH- DUI
CASE# 21B502117
TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/31/21 at 0830 hours
STREET: Old Foundry Rd
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Perales
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 31, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Old Foundry Rd. in the town of Orwell (VT). Upon the arrival of the Troopers, the operator, Michael Perales, was being transported to Porter Medical Center.
During the course of interviewing Perales prior to transport, Perales exhibited indicators of drug impairment. As a result, Troopers continued the investigation of DUI-Drug at Porter Medical Center.
Perales was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on October 25, 2021.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Orwell Fire and Rescue, Middlebury Rescue.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: no
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 @1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina