News Release/ New Haven/ DUI-DRUG

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH- DUI

CASE# 21B502117

TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/31/21 at 0830 hours

STREET: Old Foundry Rd

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Perales

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 31, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Old Foundry Rd. in the town of Orwell (VT). Upon the arrival of the Troopers, the operator, Michael Perales, was being transported to Porter Medical Center.

During the course of interviewing Perales prior to transport, Perales exhibited indicators of drug impairment. As a result, Troopers continued the investigation of DUI-Drug at Porter Medical Center.

Perales was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on October 25, 2021.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Orwell Fire and Rescue, Middlebury Rescue.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: no

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 @1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina