Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,131 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Wanted in an Escape Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense.

Eric Cooper, pictured below, is described as a 27-year-old black male, 5’9” in height, weighing approximately 172 pounds with a medium brown complexion. Cooper has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court bench warrant after he absconded from the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital facility.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Suspect Wanted in an Escape Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.