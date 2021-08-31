Suspect Wanted in an Escape Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense.

Eric Cooper, pictured below, is described as a 27-year-old black male, 5’9” in height, weighing approximately 172 pounds with a medium brown complexion. Cooper has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court bench warrant after he absconded from the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital facility.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.