NovoaGlobal® Starts Photo Enforcement Program in City of Tukwila, Washington

We look forward to bringing our latest technology to the City of Tukwila. Our advanced technologies are shown to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Tukwila.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology, announces the contracted program for Automated School Zone Speed for the City of Tukwila, Washington starts with a 30-day warning period September 1st. NovoaGlobal is working with City officials to create a safer community by saving lives and decreasing accidents. Photo enforcement is shown to change driver behavior thus leading to fewer accidents and deaths.
Tukwila begins its school zone speed camera program to encourage safe driving in school zones October 1, 2021. The school zone speed camera enforcement program will begin with a 30-day warning period starting September 1st. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin.
Tukwila City officials determined the following dangerous locations required the most attention to bring about a change to safer driving:
Two school zone speed cameras at Showalter Middle School and Foster High School in the 4500 blk S. 144th St.
While enforcement is a very effective way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be at every school zone. In 2018, there were 6,283 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States, which accounted for 17% of all traffic fatalities in 2018. This equates to a traffic-related pedestrian death every 84 minutes according to the US Department of Transportation.
Speed cameras were in operation in 150 U.S. communities in 16 states and the District of Columbia during 2019, according to media sources and other public information tracked by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Signs “Photo Enforced” will be clearly posted in the school zone and monitored while school beacons are flashing during the school day with advanced photo enforcement technology from NovoaGlobal. The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that exceed the speed in the school zone.
If a driver speeds through the school zone, the driver receives a Notice of Infraction from the Tukwila Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Infraction and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review. During the 30-day warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.
"We look forward to bringing our latest technology to the City of Tukwila," said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal, provider of school zone enforcement cameras. "Our advanced technologies are shown to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Tukwila's families and visitors."
