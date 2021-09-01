The Sales Control Plan Sets Standard for Sales Enablement
The sales control plan management platform is the solution for all B2B selling challenges.
Sales leaders usually hire to solve talent problems and choose a brand of CRM to solve process problems. Two of the biggest mistakes made when managing a sales force”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine if you were able to see exactly where every opportunity is at in your pipeline. We have experienced those long-winded sales stories that still did not add up to a closed sale, or even determined what needed to be closed. Sales managers are in the dark when it comes to seeing where the opportunities are in the organization’s pipeline. This has been the reason for most of the sales waste that many companies struggle to identify.
— Edward Henry
As a leader we want those around us to succeed. It reflects well on our own efforts, but more importantly, on the organization. Sales Training is an excellent way of building relationships and supporting your team with all the necessary resources and tools that they require to succeed. You can easily create goodwill while simultaneously creating accountability amongst your team.
Sales Control Plan Management is a management and training resource that provides sales leaders, and the salesforce with everything they need to manage, train, onboard, and reference. It is the ultimate resource for sales intelligence. It is time to make real time solutions in real time.
SALES CONTROL PLAN MANAGEMENT
Training & Adoption
As the world changes around us, so has the way we learn and expand our skills. Sales Control Plan Management’s sales waste assessment identifies the sales waste and sales operation deficiencies in the sales organization. The results of the assessment provide the accurate roadmap to achieve highest standard for sales training and CRM adoption success.
Sales Control Plan
There are so many elements to manage when it comes to supervising a sales force. Sales Control Plan allows you to work with transparent metrics that help you to clearly see everything in your entire pipeline. You know exactly where to spend you time and resources for optimum sales management success. After implementation of baseline metrics, Sales Control Plan Management will provide the workflow automation that ensures your sales reps do not miss any opportunities.
There has never been a better management system that integrates with all brands of CRM to provide the highest level of accountability and sales intelligence throughout the entire sales force.
There is no more training on random selling methodologies or skill development. Sales Control Plan provides accurate training metrics which are accessed from actual CRM activity. Companies will eliminate massive training waste by training specifically in the area where the sales rep or sales force is struggling. Sales Control Plan solves every organization’s most costly selling challenges.
Benefits of Sales Control Plan Management
• Improved Customer Engagement
• Reduced Sales Waste
• Eliminate opportunities from going COLD!
• Sales Force Accountability - Management Accountability - Customer Accountability
• No more missed follow up calls
• No more missed deadlines on sales deliverables
• No more inactivity
• Complete pipeline visibility
• Simple onboarding of new hires saving money on training and resources.
• Progressive evaluation and sales analytics that produce accurate training scope based on CRM and selling practices.
• Real Time is REAL TIME
• CRM integration to make sure that learning requirements are triggered based on CRM performance metrics.
• Reduce and eliminates false reporting in CRM.
• Triggered emails specific to the customers sales stage, and engagement to communicate relevant requests, or notices where the sales representative has lost engagement due to inactivity or missed follow up
Edward David Henry
Edward Henry Company
+ 16477257575
