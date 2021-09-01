Lawyer Link Network: A New Resource for Lawyers & Law Firm Owners
Community and Content To Grow Law Firms
After practicing law for over 20 years, the last 11 in my own firm, I knew there had to be an easier way to make my law firm profitable - and have a life!”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers who are dedicated to serving their clients and their community also want to run a business that is profitable and leave time for the other things that matter – family, friends, activities, volunteering. How do other lawyers manage to have a successful law firm - and have a life. There has to be an easier way. And now there is: Introducing Lawyer Link Network.
Lawyer Link Network offers resources and valuable networking opportunities to grow a legal practice, share knowledge and find ways to enjoy practicing #HappyLaw again.
Why Lawyer Link Network?
"After practicing law for over 20 years, the last 11 in my own firm, I knew there had to be an easier way to make my law firm profitable - and have a life! I've joined dozens of lawyer groups, attended hundreds of workshops and webinars, travelled to scores of international conferences, subscribed to journals, podcasts, other Facebook groups - there has to be an easier way to find law firm management and growth strategies that actually work!
My name is Evelyn Ackah, I am Founder and Managing Lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law. I left a big global law firm 11 years ago to launch my own law firm, and to practice law my way and on my terms. And that same year I adopted my 2 children and became a single parent! Through the ups and downs, I've learned how to run a successful, profitable law firm that allows me to enjoy being a parent, spend time with my family and do the things that I love. Yes I know there are a lot of other legal Facebook groups out there, but I was looking for something different and I decided to create it."
Lawyer Link Network provides lawyers, solo lawyers, legalpreneurs and small law firm owners with a community to share resources and tips to grow their legal practice, share knowledge and find ways to enjoy practicing happy law once again.
Learn from Evelyn and each other about how to grow a legal business:
• legal tech and tools
• sales & client support
• peer support
• legal referrals
• legal service recommendations
• leadership skills
• recruiting, hiring and staffing
• Q&As and AMAs
• brand strategy
• social media strategies
• legal content marketing
• introductions and leads
• bilingual websites
• law firm membership plans
• outsourcing
• virtual assistants
About Evelyn Ackah
Evelyn Ackah is an immigration lawyer based in Calgary, Alberta and the Founder and Managing Lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto and serving clients from all over the world. Evelyn is driven to give back to the community and to remain actively involved in her profession. She defines success by her personal, professional and community contributions. Evelyn attributes much of her professional success to the mentoring and support she received from other senior professionals across the country and believes in paying it forward by supporting a number of different organizations and charitable campaigns – both locally and nationally. In addition, she has mentored several dozen young law students across the country that are looking for guidance and support as they begin their careers.
