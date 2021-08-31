Motorists Advised to Seek Alternate Routes as NDOT Continues Resurfacing of U.S. 50 in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists to seek alternate routes as lane closures continue for resurfacing of approximately two miles of U.S. 50 between Asphalt Drive and Nichols Lane in eastern Carson City.

Lane closures previously took place Aug. 26-29 as the highway was resurfaced.

Overnight lane closures will now take place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly as the new roadway surface is sealed.

Intermittent lane closures will also take place in the next two weeks as new roadway striping is placed.

The construction schedule is subject to change.

Speed limits will be reduced to 30 mph through the work zone. With up to 30-minute travel delays to be expected, drivers are encouraged to use alternate nearby routes.

One lane in each direction and one access to all businesses will remain available during construction.

Using the chip seal resurfacing method, a 3/8-inch layer of new asphalt and roadway gravel has been placed and now will be sealed with a layer of oil. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, the chip seal will restore roadway surface friction and aesthetics on the highway which was last fully repaved in 2004. The chip seal method saves approximately two and a half million dollars in constrained highway funding when compared with fully repaving and reconstructing this section of U.S. 50.

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS