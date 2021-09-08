monitorQA Receives 2021 New Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health & Safety Magazine

monitorQA audit software monitorQA audit software on desktop, phone, and tablet Screenshot of reporting dashboard

Startup Inspection, Auditing, and Compliance Platform Recognized as Best New EHS Software

To us, this award indicates that we've been successful. We've helped companies weather the pandemic, and in so doing, created more efficient, more compliant — and most importantly — safer workplaces.” — Andrew Motiwalla

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- monitorQA, Inc. has been recognized as one of the thirty-one winners in Occupational Health & Safety’s (OH&S) 2021 New Product of the Year Award.

The New Product of the Year Award is the 13th annual competition of its kind and honors organizations whose products have the ability to considerably improve workplace safety. Winners are chosen by a panel of highly qualified judges and are recognized in the November/December issue of OH&S Magazine. They are also featured on the organization's website, ohsonline.com.

Products must have been introduced to the market between July 2020 and July 2021 to be eligible for the award. The 2021 competition attracted entries in 34 award categories.

"If there is one thing that has been learned in the past 18 months, it is that organizations need to prioritize the health and safety of their workers in order to have productive, effective businesses,” said Sydny Shepard, Editor at OH&S Magazine. “Manufacturers in the safety industry have long worked to provide compliant and innovative products and services to advance worker protection around the country, and this year is no different. It is thrilling to see further developed technology and products year after year, and I am so glad we have the opportunity to award those who are working to make occupational injuries and fatalities a thing of the past.”

"We're honored that OHS Magazine considered our software platform notable enough to receive recognition," added Andrew Motiwalla, Co-Founder of monitorQA. "To us, this award indicates that we've been successful in our goals. We've helped companies weather the pandemic, and in so doing, created more efficient, more compliant — and most importantly — safer workplaces."

Developed by a diverse team with extensive experience in corporate compliance, monitorQA's cloud-based mobile inspection software is built to be flexible, intuitive, and fully customizable.

Serving diverse industries including retail, transportation, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, manufacturing, property management, and food services, it includes features such as a smart audit form builder, a mobile inspection app, automatic reporting, and a comprehensive audit dashboard. It focuses on multiple aspects of workplace operations, including product/process quality, health, safety, and operations.

In addition to this award, monitorQA was recently recognized as one of the top audit management software solutions of 2021 by Software World, and also won Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety of 2021 by SaaS Awards.

Overview: Mobile audit and inspection software