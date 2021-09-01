Superhairpieces contest ending Oct. 31, still accepting toupee, wig, hair topper videos
Superhairpieces is still accepting video submissions for its Super Transformation Contest ending October 31. The grand prize is a $1,000 USD Amazon gift card.
Now, the culture has changed and hair systems for women and men have become more accepted in society."
— George Li
Superhairpieces is a leading hair system supplier in North America with locations in Sunrise, Florida, and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The company takes pride in providing high-quality human hair wigs, toupees, hair toppers, hair extensions and more at affordable prices.
Earlier this year, the company launched its Super Transformation Contest so that existing or new retail or salon customers who transformed themselves with a Superhairpieces hair system or any other Superhairpieces product could show off and get rewarded at the same time.
Customers received $50 in store credit for submitting a video along with before and after photos of a toupee for example, while $100 in store credit was provided to those who submitted a step-by-step process of themselves installing the product along with before and after photos.
Each video is edited and published on the official Superhairpieces YouTube page with the submission with the most engagement by the contest end date of October 31, 2021, receiving a $1,000 USD Amazon gift card. There is also a $300 USD Amazon gift card for the second place winner.
“Many years ago, everyone was shy to be on camera, especially if they were bald or wearing a wig or toupee,” said Superhairpieces CEO George Li. “Now, the culture has changed and hair systems for women and men have become more accepted in society.”
“The goal of this contest was to get more people to feel comfortable sharing their new transformed look with a hair system and in turn, get more people to open their eyes about how natural looking hair systems can be and to start adapting to this lifestyle. Additionally, things such as installing and maintaining a hair system used to be a trade secret. Now with the internet and video submissions from customers, this knowledge can be easily shared.”
Superhairpieces has already published submissions on our Super Transformation Contest playlist on YouTube. With two months remaining for the contest to end, now is the time to get submissions in and stand a chance at winning the grand prize of a $1,000 Amazon gift card.
You can learn more on the Super Transformation Contest page.
Superhairpieces offers the following:
Thin skin hair systems
Full lace hair systems
Monofilament hair systems
Hair toppers
Full cap wigs
Hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
And much more!
For more information, you can visit www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca.
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces strives to supply quality hairpieces and hair extensions to both its wholesale/salon and retail clients. It takes pride in providing its customers with high-quality hair systems at affordable prices; this is the philosophy they stand by even as the company grows day-by-day. Their goal is to consistently perfect their hairpieces to maintain the absolute highest quality in both materials and craftsmanship. They offer the most cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies such as invisible hairlines and durable knotting, while considering the latest styles at its easily-accessible online store.
