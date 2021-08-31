Microbe Formulas’ Community Spirit Takes Flight

Microbe Formulas Sponsors the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Supports the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic by Sponsoring the Nite Glow Event

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a whole year without the spectacular sight of colorful balloons flying over Boise skies, the community is anxiously awaiting the upcoming Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. This one-of-a-kind, family-friendly, community event will host activities daily from September 1st, 2021 until September 5th, 2021.

People of all ages are invited to Ann Morrison Park for an up-close experience with up to 50 colorful balloons each morning during the event. On Friday evening, September 3rd, starting at 6:00 PM MT, the day will finish off with the Nite Glow Spectacular. 25 synchronized balloons will light the night sky with color. In addition to the light show, live music and food vendors will make for a memorable evening.

This event is 100% funded by sponsors and would not be possible without many Treasure Valley companies and organizations. Microbe Formulas, a Night Glow sponsor, may be a familiar name to the community for their recent Boise Hawks sponsorship and “Yay! I Pooped Today!” campaign.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, says, “The Spirit Balloon Festival is one of the most memorable events that Boise has to offer. This will be my fourth year attending with my family, and it truly gets better and better each year. Microbe Formulas is honored to support something so pillar to the community and the Boise culture.”

As a way to represent Microbe Formulas as a community sponsor, on Friday morning a member of the Microbe team is taking flight in a hot air balloon to wave hello to all the spectators.

Laurie Spencer, Director of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, shares, “Being involved in the Spirit of Boise Balloon classic for almost 30 years has been nothing short of amazing. This event truly means so much to me. I love being able to share my passion for flying with this exciting, family-oriented community event. There is nothing better than bringing together locals and tourists who enjoy being surrounded by endless colorful balloons, inspiring music, and their favorite local radio stations.”

Join the Treasure Valley community and end the summer at one of Boise’s most beloved free, family-friendly events. For more information and the full schedule, visit the Spirit of Boise Facebook, Instagram, or www.SpiritofBoise.com.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

