Former Muslim Kamal Saleem: Muslims are Seeing the Light of the Gospel
One result was the spread of the Gospel and the conversion of Muslims to Christianity.
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid collapse of Afghanistan and the resurgence of the Islamic Taliban regime has shocked many Americans, particularly Christians.
— Kamal Saleem of Koome Ministries
For a former radical Muslim who converted to Christianity, it is evidence that God is reaching people and demonic forces are pushing back.
Kamal Saleem of Koome Ministries recently joined the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast to discuss the impact of the Gospel on the Muslim world.
Some American Christians may be hesitant to build relationships with Muslims, due to the impact of radical Islamic terrorism, Saleem said. With a coming wave of refugees from Afghanistan – many of them Muslim – it is important to share the Gospel, he added.
“We need to be prepared as the Church . . . to reach those Muslims,” said Saleem. “Statistically, it shows that in two years if we don't reach out to those newcomers, then the radicals reach out and turn them to radicalism.”
According to Saleem, Saul of Tarsus was considered a terrorist by Christians in the first century, but he became Paul the Apostle. In the same way, said Saleem, when Muslims turn to Jesus and come into the Church, they will become apostles to the world.
“God is moving in the Muslim world so amazingly,” said Saleem. “The underground church, it is growing so fast. This is happening at the rate of 6 million Muslims converting to Christ every year.”
Over the 20 years since American forces launched the war on terror against the Taliban, freedom flourished in Afghanistan. One result was the spread of the Gospel and the conversion of Muslims to Christianity.
According to Saleem, the fall of Afghanistan and rise of the Taliban follows similar patterns found during the Obama administration, under the watch of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Following the Arab Spring of 2011, radical Islamist groups including ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood rose to prominence in Libya and in Egypt.
Now that the Taliban has retaken control, Christians are in danger for their lives. Numerous organizations are working to rescue Christians from Afghanistan.
“We need to find out who are the doers, and we need to invest,” said Saleem. “Because if you are not investing in the Kingdom of God, then you need to help others who are working.”
Learn more about Kamal Saleem and Koome Ministries at the organization’s website, and check out his latest book and DVD project, Ishmael Redeemed, scheduled for release later this year.
According to Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director, “God loves all people, and Jesus died for Muslims. It is exciting to see the Word of God spreading among the hundreds of millions of souls trapped in the darkness of Islam. We need to help all those refugees for Afghanistan and continue to stand for freedom.”
