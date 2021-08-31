Submit Release
Middlesex-DUI, Negligent Operation Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2021 1455 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Dakota Dunham                                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/30/2021 at approximately 1500 hours Troopers responded to a crash in East

Montpelier involving a passenger car and a roadside mower.  Troopers identified

the operator of the passenger car as Dakota Dunham.  Dunham was showing indicators of impairment.  Dunham was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for an evaluation.  He was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the offenses of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA      

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

