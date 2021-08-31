Middlesex-DUI, Negligent Operation Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2021 1455 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 East Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Dakota Dunham
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/30/2021 at approximately 1500 hours Troopers responded to a crash in East
Montpelier involving a passenger car and a roadside mower. Troopers identified
the operator of the passenger car as Dakota Dunham. Dunham was showing indicators of impairment. Dunham was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for an evaluation. He was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the offenses of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.