Connect America establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Connect America, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company will create 71 new jobs.

Founded in 2004, Connect America is the parent company of Medical Alert. Together, the companies are leading providers of personal emergency response systems (PERS) like LifeLine, which instantly connects users with a response coordinator who assesses the situation and sends assistance.

Located at 110 Southchase Boulevard in Fountain Inn, Connect America’s new facility will increase the company’s operating and shipping capabilities to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by late 2021, and readySC will be assisting with recruitment and training.

QUOTES

“The Connect America family of companies and the LifeLine division are very excited to consolidate its fulfillment operations from disparate parts of the U.S. into our new Fountain Inn, S.C. facility. The opportunity to work with the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the readySC team to quickly hire and train a new staff was one of the determining factors in our choice to pick the Upstate area to move to. We look forward to building on our lifesaving mission through the expansion of our business in this new facility.” -Connect America-LifeLine COO John Brady

“Connect America’s nearly $1 million commitment to South Carolina will continue to drive our economy forward. I congratulate them on this new investment and look forward to watching them thrive in Greenville County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"We are excited to welcome Connect America to South Carolina. When nationally recognized companies invest within our borders, it’s good news for the local community and all of the Palmetto State." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County is pleased to welcome Connect America’s newest base of operations here to our community. The brand is a national leader in innovation and communication for seniors and vulnerable population segments, and a welcome addition to our growing technology and services ecosystem.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows