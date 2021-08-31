Submit Release
US 59 Bridge Over I-20 to be Replaced and Raised

The US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will be replaced during the next three years, according to plans approved in August by TxDOT.

“The current overpass will be demolished and replaced one half at a time with a higher structure,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “We will also be raising the new structure about nine feet to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over the I-20 traffic lanes.”

The construction work will done one side at a time so traffic can continue to use the route. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction on the project with a bid of $11.9 million.

Work on the project should begin in October of this year and take about 30 months to complete, Starkes said.

US 59 Bridge Over I-20 to be Replaced and Raised

