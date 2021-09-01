SmartBuyGlasses' Virtual Try-On Makes Back To School Healthy & Fun
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT
Sumouli Chatterjee
PR Specialist
SmartBuyGlasses
sumouli@smartbuyglasses.com
Many schools are reopening this season, many of them for the first time in over a year. This year, “Back to School” has different connotations. It’s the first time that many students are seeing each other in person, albeit behind masks. One of the ways in which schools are ensuring social distancing and improving knowledge retention is the increased use of technology in classrooms.
As such, all the screen time and exposure to blue light can potentially increase the risk of long-term eye health deterioration. A new pair of glasses can not only change one's look but also help protect the eyes from premature eye ageing or damage. SmartBuyGlasses.ca is running their Back To School offer - buy one and get one free from selected brands. Use the code BACKTOSCHOOL to take advantage of this rare deal. Add their proprietary blue light block to any frame for only $12- no code needed.
SmartBuyGlasses takes the online shopping experience to another level with the latest eyewear technology with the 3D Virtual Try-On, with this tool eyewear can now be “tried on” before buying by quickly taking a selfie video. Customers who can’t find their prescription can use the free prescription lens scanner to get an accurate prescription in 5 minutes. Ask their optician for any other questions relating to glasses or eye health.
Whether looking to buy glasses to protect the eyes or simply looking for the perfect specs for a new look, the perfect pair is in close proximity thanks to SmartBuyGlasses amazing deals! More exclusive discounts by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.
About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in Canada and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.
David Menning
Sumouli Chatterjee
PR Specialist
SmartBuyGlasses
sumouli@smartbuyglasses.com
Many schools are reopening this season, many of them for the first time in over a year. This year, “Back to School” has different connotations. It’s the first time that many students are seeing each other in person, albeit behind masks. One of the ways in which schools are ensuring social distancing and improving knowledge retention is the increased use of technology in classrooms.
As such, all the screen time and exposure to blue light can potentially increase the risk of long-term eye health deterioration. A new pair of glasses can not only change one's look but also help protect the eyes from premature eye ageing or damage. SmartBuyGlasses.ca is running their Back To School offer - buy one and get one free from selected brands. Use the code BACKTOSCHOOL to take advantage of this rare deal. Add their proprietary blue light block to any frame for only $12- no code needed.
SmartBuyGlasses takes the online shopping experience to another level with the latest eyewear technology with the 3D Virtual Try-On, with this tool eyewear can now be “tried on” before buying by quickly taking a selfie video. Customers who can’t find their prescription can use the free prescription lens scanner to get an accurate prescription in 5 minutes. Ask their optician for any other questions relating to glasses or eye health.
Whether looking to buy glasses to protect the eyes or simply looking for the perfect specs for a new look, the perfect pair is in close proximity thanks to SmartBuyGlasses amazing deals! More exclusive discounts by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.
About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in Canada and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.
David Menning
Motion Global
+1 888-979-2177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter