Vision Direct Keeps Oceans & Marine Life Healthy with Fashionable Eyewear
Buying from VisionDirect.com.au's exclusive brands means affordable style & contributing to making a positive impact on the future of our blue planet.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Ocean, One Climate, One Future- Our blue planet is 96% water and our oceans connect us all. On World Ocean Day, people can take action to protect our oceans and start to create a better future. In 2040, the annual flow of plastic into the ocean could nearly triple according to an analysis by the Pew Charitable trusts and SYSTEMIQ. By applying the concept of a circular economy, reducing, recycling and managing waste in a better way, 20 years from now, we will collectively be able to significantly reduce the current estimates of plastic flow into the ocean and protect it.
Leading online eyewear retailer VisionDirect.com.au has been paving the way in ocean protection efforts through its impactful collaborations. Their exclusive brands support environmental and humanitarian causes. By supporting brands like Arise Collective, you can indirectly contribute to making a positive impact on the future of our planet.
Arise Collective
Arise Collective is one of the most premium, affordable, and socially driven brands exclusively available at VisionDirect.com.au, it is partnered with 1% for the planet, meaning that they pledge 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.
The brand recently partnered with WWF Australia to upcycle plastic commercial gill nets pulled from the Great Barrier Reef, which were a huge threat to marine creatures and reef health. The net was then transformed into sustainable sunglasses. The ReefCycle collection aims to support a net-free North, with 50% of proceeds funding further WWF conservation work to protect Australia’s marine wildlife. Therefore, the more ReefCycle sunglasses are sold, the more proceeds go towards WWF’s conservation work of keeping oceans a safe haven for marine wildlife. The future is sustainable and fashionable.
ReefCycle sunglasses are unisex wayfarer sunglasses, available with polarised and non-polarised lenses, in three lens colours grey, brown and green. Vision Direct fits eyewear prescriptions on these sunglasses for eyeglass wearers as well.
