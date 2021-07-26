Celebrating World Nature Conservation Day with Arise Collective
This World Nature Conservation Day, protect your vision and the planet with environmentally conscious eyewear from SmartBuyGlasses.MONTREAL, VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 28 heralds World Nature Conservation Day, choosing social brands that are fully committed to sustainability is a valid way to start making a difference. To raise awareness about the importance of protection, conservation, and sustainable use of the world’s limited natural resources is the main focus of World Nature Conservation Day. Leading online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.ca has been taking action and boasts environmentally conscious eyewear collections that are good for vision as well as the planet.
Arise Collective is an environmentally conscious eyewear collection available at SmartBuyGlasses. It partnered with 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of annual sales to support small and medium non-profit organizations focused on environmental conservation. Arise Collective was founded in 2017 to create elegant, socially driven, top-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The brand that takes steps to promote a better world through recycling and environmental awareness. This collection has been designed to help customers support non-profit organizations without having to compromise on design and comfort.
Oh My Woodness!
Oh My Woodness! eyewear collection is partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects. The cause helps plant life-saving trees in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal, to combat deforestation and provide essential employment to some of the most vulnerable communities. Every product in the collection is a stylish masterpiece using natural wood and bamboo. Use the code OMW50 to buy 1 pair of Oh My Woodness! glasses and get a second pair at 50% off!
With SmartBuyGlasses, taking care of vision coincides with conserving the world’s natural resources.
About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.com in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.
