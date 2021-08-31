Cyber Nolij Awarded 8(a) STARS III GWAC Contract
Cyber Nolij to supply innovative products and services to accelerate federal agencies’ missions
The enhancements on this iteration of the STARS GWAC focus on meeting agency needs for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotic process automation and more”VIANNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Nolij, a joint venture between Nolij Consulting LLC (Nolij) and Ludowici, GA based Advanced, Innovative IT Solutions, LLC (AIIS), has been awarded one of the prime contracts under the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)
— Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta
The U.S. General Services Administration’s 8(a) STARS GWACs are known governmentwide as best-in-class, easy-to-use, streamlined procurement solutions to purchase information technology services from 8(a) prime contractors. This fourth-generation GWAC includes an even greater focus on emerging technologies as well as performance outside of the continental United States (OCONUS). The STARS III is a five-year contract with three option years and has a ceiling of $50 billion.
“We are excited to have been awarded the 8(a) STARS III contract win. The enhancements on this iteration of the STARS GWAC focus on meeting agency needs for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotic process automation and more—all areas that Cyber Nolij excels in,” Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta said.
Scope of work to be performed includes data management, information, and communications technology, IT operations and maintenance, IT security, IT workforce augmentation, software development, and systems design. Cyber Nolij was also awarded scope Sub-Area 1: Emerging Technology-Focused IT Services, which provides emerging technology innovation to accelerate transformation and advance mission outcomes.
“We welcome the opportunity to provide IT services and IT services-based solutions to all government agencies. STARS III gives Cyber Nolij an opportunity to accelerate federal agencies’ digital modernization and deliver leading-edge technology to mission-critical services,” stated Antonio Williams, Cyber Nolij’s Program Manager and President & CEO, Advanced, Innovative IT Solutions.
About Cyber Nolij
Cyber Nolij provides expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), quality assurance and testing, network installation and administration, cloud computing, IT strategy and project management, and cybersecurity. Cyber Nolij’s trained and certified engineers ensure all systems, devices, or data centers can meet DoD & Federal (NIST/FIPS) requirements and FISMA compliance.
For more information, visit our website at www.cybernolij.com.
