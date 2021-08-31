Submit Release
Yvng Homie Performing for Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

TikTok, YouTube and Instagram star to teach his dance moves to the young patients

Dancing is my passion, and I created Yvng Influence to make a difference with my talents by reaching out to these kids who are in the hospital battling a variety of illnesses and injuries.”
— Yvng Homie
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing sensation and TikTok celebrity influencer Jordan Daniels, better known by his handle Yvng Homie, is performing for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Yvng Homie is teaming up with Seacrest Studios to teach children of all capabilities some of his dance moves that have given him a spotlight on social media. The program will be live streamed due to COVID restrictions.

“It’s exciting to perform and teach my moves to all of the strong patients at Children’s,” said Yvng Homie. “Dancing is my passion, and I created Yvng Influence to make a difference with my talents by reaching out to these kids who are in the hospital battling a variety of illnesses and injuries. They influence me to spread positivity and happiness.”

The 18-year-old from Bowling Green, Ky. has amassed more than 4.5 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube fans after starting his original hip-hop choreography and how-to channel in 2016. This virtual stage has given Yvng Homie the chance to showcase his skills and collaborate with fellow viral performers such as dancer Lavado Arne Jr., Nick Kosir from Fox 46, Merrick Hanna from “America’s Got Talent,” actor Garrett Clayton and singer and actor Indiana. Yvng Homie has also partnered with brands including NBC Peacock TV, Doritos, Samsung, New Balance, Xbox and Post for inclusion in his videos.

Taking advantage of his talents on TikTok, Yvng Homie has created a platform where he spreads positivity through dancing to popular songs and comical TV show remixes. His background music choices include songs from popular TV shows such as Disney Junior’s “Sofia the First,” “Spongebob” and “Caillou.” Yvng Homie was also featured in the music video for “Holy Moly Donut Shop” by Blueface featuring NLE Choppa, which already has more than 45 million views and counting. He has also developed a Yvng Homie branded apparel line available online.

For more information and to connect with Yvng Homie, please visit www.yvnghomie.com, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

