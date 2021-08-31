DIY KIT CREATIONS SPONSORS UPCOMING CHARITY EVENT RAISING FUNDS FOR VETERANS NONPROFIT
Innovative Make-Up Kits Will Be Provided as Auction ItemsBERLIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIY Kit Creations, a New Jersey-based company that offers innovative do-it-yourself make-up kits, has announced their participation as a sponsor of the upcoming Halo Ball charity event. The local ball raises awareness and funds for Project Refit, a nonprofit with a mission to help combat isolation by building a community of acceptance and understanding.
Hosted by the South Jersey Young Professionals Association, a nonprofit organization serving the region, the Halo Ball will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Westin Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. The goal of this year’s ball is to raise $65,000. Kyle Lippincott, founder of the New Jersey-based company DIY Kit Creations, is proud to participate as a sponsor and will also provide make-up kits as auction items.
“We’re thrilled to take part in the Halo Ball and hope to bring as much awareness as possible to the harsh realities our veterans face,” said DIY Kit Creations founder, Kyle Lippincott. Lippincott’s company manufactures and assembles all of their make-up kits in the United States and is committed to using eco-friendly options in their products.
Tickets for the Halo Ball are $150, which includes sit-down dinner, dancing and auction. A table of 10 is $1,400. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/haloball/.
About The South Jersey Young Professionals Associations
The South Jersey Young Professionals Association (SJYPA) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the South Jersey community. It is South Jersey's largest and most dynamic organization of charitable young professionals. For more information or to join, visit www.sjypa.org.
About DIY Kit Creations
DIY Kit Creations offers innovative cosmetic products designed to allow customers to create truly personalized colors to encourage self-expression. The company is located in Berlin, New Jersey and currently ships product to all 50 states and U.S. overseas territories. The kits contain ingredients from suppliers and distributors in the United States, with cosmetic pigment ingredients that are all permitted for safe use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All kits are assembled by The ARC of Camden County, a nonprofit occupational training center that provides work for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
DIY Kit Creations’ products are not tested on animals and are backed by their 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Visit www.DIYKitCreations.com to learn more or to place an order.
# # #
CONTACT: MediaVista Public Relations
Cara Downs
cara@mediavistapr.com
(323) 316-5228
Elliott Chang
elliott@mediavistapr.com
(323) 938-5879
Cara Downs
MediaVista Public Relations
+1 323-316-5228
email us here