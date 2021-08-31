Submit Release
Annual Artificial Intelligence Conference Concludes with Record Numbers

The fully-digital Ai4 2021 conference that took place on August 17-19 featured over 200 speakers and 5,000 attendees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES , August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ai4 2021, an annual artificial intelligence and machine learning conference that took place virtually on August 17-19 featured over 150 talks, 200 speakers, 50 AI exhibits and 5,000 attendees.

Over the course of three days, Ai4 2021 had speakers from top companies including Clearview AI, Unity, JetBlue Airways, Michelin, JP Morgan Chase, Stanley Black & Decker, and BNP Paribas discuss the latest technology in their industry.

The conference started off on August 17th at 1 PM EST with a fireside chat with Clearview AI’s Co-Founder & CEO, Hoan Ton-That. Hoan sat down with the Ai4 team to discuss the values and challenges of facial recognition technology. Following Hoan, Danny Lange, The SVP of Unity, illustrated how interactive large-scale synthetic data generation accelerates the AI revolution.

Sponsors and exhibitors including dotData, TigerGraph, CapitalOne, H2O.ai, Netapp, IBMWatson and Phenom provided virtual exhibits for attendees to expand their AI knowledge.

Click here to learn more about Ai4 and upcoming AI-related events.

