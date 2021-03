Ai4 2021 Retail, Supply Chain, & Marketing Summit to Begin Next Week

The digital summit confirmed speakers from Amazon, Verizon, Wayfair, & more to speak on top use cases in retail, supply chain, & marketing on April 7-8.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 2021 Retail, Supply Chain, & Marketing’ Summit , the next event in the Ai4 conference series, will be taking place digitally in 1 week on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. The summit gathers business leaders and data practitioners to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.In total, attendees can expect 25+ speakers and across 5 tracks: Retail, Supply Chain, Marketing, Technical, and Innovation (a track devoted to notable startups in the industries). These tracks enable attendees of all skill levels to learn how to push their AI initiatives forward. Our technical track is designed for data practitioners with more advanced knowledge and it covers AI Platforms, MLOps, End-to-End ML Production Processes, and more. The agenda for this upcoming summit reflects these five tracks with specific talk titles and speakers.The conference is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.With the top companies set to speak, attendees will gain key insights into how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world's most successful organizations.Kelsey Conophy, Applied AI Product, AmazonNavid I, Machine Learning, EbayHemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, Oncology Portfolio, MerckElena P, Director, Scaled Analytics, NikeDevashish Saxena, Chief Digital Officer, PPG IndustriesAleksandar Lazarevic, VP of Advanced Analytics & Data Engineering, Stanley Black & DeckerKaterina Axelsson, CEO & Founder, TastryXingchu Liu, President of BlackLocus, The Home DepotAnkit Mangal, Director, WayfairAnd more!