Healthcare Summit to Discuss AI in Hospitals & the Fight Against COVID

The digital Ai4 2021 Healthcare Summit on May 5-6 covers the top use cases for AI in the healthcare industry, including in the fight against COVID-19.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Ai4 2021 Healthcare Summit will take place digitally on May 5-6 at 1pm ET. The summit attracts top speakers from some of the most innovative healthcare companies including Humana, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, AbbVie, Merck, and more to teach how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world's most successful organizations.At the event, attendees will learn about the top use cases of AI in the healthcare industry from hospitals to medical devices to pharma & biotech to fighting COVID-19. The event is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference. Among the 30+ talks at the event, we will have a panel discussion about “The State of AI in Hospitals.”This panel will discuss the way AI is making its way in between human caregivers and patients. Whether it’s predicting which patients need tending to, what an image says about a patient’s health, or collecting payments from patients after procedures have been rendered. AI is impacting each of these experiences and more across the hospital, and the caregiver’s job to adopt AI as efficiently, effectively, and safely as possible in order to provide the highest level of care to their populations. This panel of hospital leaders and top payers will explore the many ways AI is impacting the hospital environment along with some of the challenges of adopting AI within a hospital setting. Panelists include...Hamilton Baker, Associate Professor of Pediatrics & Congenital Cardiology, Medical University of South CarolinaSanji Fernando, SVP AI and Analytics Platforms, OptumJeffrey Eyestone, CognitiveScaleHanqing Cao, Head of Data Science, IT Transformation, New York-Presbyterian Hospital