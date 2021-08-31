The Abrahamic Business Circle will host a Pre-Expo Event featuring The Rise of Blockchain Technology in Agriculture

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

The Rise of Blockchain Technology in Agriculture

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rise of Blockchain Technology in Agriculture will be one of the main topics at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

BLOCKCHAIN provides a secure way of storing and managing data, which facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance. It is an emerging digital technology allowing ubiquitous financial transactions among distributed untrusted parties, without the need of intermediaries such as banks. It enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain and thus helps improve food safety.

BLOCKCHAIN technology gains success and proves its functionality in many cryptocurrencies, various organizations and other entities aim at harnessing its transparency and fault tolerance in order to solve problems in scenarios where numerous untrusted actors get involved in the distribution of some resource. Two important, highly relevant areas are agriculture and the food supply chain. Agriculture and food supply chains are well interlinked since the products of agriculture almost always are used as inputs in some multi-actor distributed supply chain, where the consumer is usually the final client.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long-standing relationships among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

