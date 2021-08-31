Dynamic Duo, AztroGrizz Brings Booming Beats and Eclectic Sounds, Making Waves in the Hip Hop Scene

Channeling their Colorado pride, AztroGrizz is following up on the success of their debut album “Journey 2 the Center of Our Worth” with impressive singles.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An eclectic Hip hop duo, AztroGrizz are ready to take on the music world by storm as they release a slew of new tracks and make their presence felt to the world. The duo consisting of Grizzly John (Jon LeDuc) and I.M.Him (Sterling Lewis) have set out to take over the hip hop world in the mountains, and they won’t rest until they fully make it their stage for the taking. Having a Colorado background, AztroGrizz channels their heritage and background through their music as they set out to make their home state proud of them, crafting unique and stirring musical compositions.With their mindset on their musical journey, AztroGrizz’s output has so far consisted of a number of tracks that have sent shockwaves across the mountain area hip hop scene. Since releasing their debut album in 2018, AztroGrizz have seen their popularity explode. As their debut album “Journey 2 the Center of Our Worth” put their talent on display to the world, which responded in kind by showing them the respect and fame they deserved.The latest single by AztroGrizz, “Awake” is a motivational anthem detailing all that our nation has been through in 2020, and emerging from it stronger than ever. The upbeat, high-energy and electric sounds are sure to energize listeners of AztroGrizz, a trademark signature of the band.Follow AztroGrizz on their socials at Instagram and Facebook to get updates on their process. Stream their music on Youtube , and Spotify. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to contact through email.####AboutAztroGrizz are a Colorado-based duo consisting of Grizzly John (Jon LeDuc) and I.M.Him (Sterling Lewis). Active since 2013, the duo has released a number of singles such as “Wake of Darkness” and “Awake”. However, the group’s big break came with their debut album, “Journey 2 the Center of Our Worth” in 2018, which found fiery success with audiences. AztroGrizz aims to redefine Hip Hop and have fun while creating each new release- a plan that has so far not let them down.LinksFacebook: https://m.facebook.com/Aztrogrizz/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aztrogrizz/?hl=en YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/Dukersization Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ZIdikqq9DLj2WeCyYQLaL

AztroGrizz- Awake (Official Video)