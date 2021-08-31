AHMED KHAN RELEASES HIS BIGGEST PROJECT TO DATE ‘29 SUMMERS’. MADE IN 29 DAYS OF LOCKDOWN
BELGIUM, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmed Khan releases his biggest project to date, his latest album ’29 Summers’.
Ahmed Khan is an independent Punjabi singer and songwriter hailing from Belgium.
A bilingual artist who has come to refresh the music scene, having initially started as a songwriter and producer, often ghost writing for well-known Punjabi artists, Ahmed’s own music career is now on the rise, with a distinctive Western and Punjabi fusion sound.
The past year of successes has set Ahmed up for his biggest project to date ’29 Summers’ which is out now. The 12 track album was created during the first lockdown of 2020. The project is a reflection of Ahmed’s thought process during the pandemic, and the compilation of tracks exemplify the relatable feelings of what many of us were experiencing during what has been one of the turmoil times of our lives.
The long-awaited album features Ahmed’s biggest releases over the past year including ‘Letters’ the honest, relatable and soulful Punjabi ballad, the feel-good anthem ‘Backseat’ which features lyrical genius Raxstar, his drill track ‘Hot Boy Winter’ and his latest up-beat, afro trap track ‘Habiba’ which is the lead single off the album.
Created in 29 days of the initial lockdown, the title of the album ‘29 Summers’ refers to the 29 days Ahmed spent locked up in the studio working on the tracks. The distinctive front cover artwork for the album, is creatively constructed showing Ahmed floating the in sky with balloons, illustrating the notion of freedom, positivity and bringing light to what has been a dark time.
Ahmed has created a sound that echoes some of the biggest chart-topping names of today whilst still adding his own unique bilingual sound to it. With vocals in Punjabi, French and English over charismatic RnB, Trap and desi beats, this is the second album he has released and it exemplifies his growth as an artist.
Championing home-grown talent ’29 Summers’ features the notably successful UK Asian artists, rapper Raxstar and leading bhangra artist H.Dhami. Both artists, who have been big inspirations to Ahmed bring their own sound to the album, complimenting his signature fusion style.
Speaking about the album Ahmed states, “It was lockdown everywhere and I wanted to take the time to gather my thoughts and put together a set of songs that would take the audience through my musical journey up until now. This gave me the opportunity to express different emotions in one consolidated project.”
Ahmed’s music has been playlisted on BBC Asian Network, and on renowned global Bollywood TV channel B4U Music, as well as extensive coverage on leading media websites.
’29 Summers’ is out now on All Major Platforms. Listen Here
Watch this '29 Summers' Promo Video. Watch Here
Follow Ahmed Khan: Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/ahmedkhansoundz/
Ahmed Khan
