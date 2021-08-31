Silver Alert - Pen Huon Tek Active

Submit Release
Peng Huon Tek, 79-years-old, 5' 03", 103 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants with decorations. Peng was last seen leaving her home near Val Vista and Hunt Highway, at 2 p.m. on 8/30/21. She was driving a silver Toyota RAV-4, with AZ/BJM8904 and may have been near Casa Grande. It is possible Peng may have left her vehicle and may be on foot. She only speaks Mandarin and Cantonese. Please contact Chandler PD with any information.

