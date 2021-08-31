Lean Six Sigma makes landfall in the Caribbean

Submit Release
CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dominican Republic has become the first Caribbean country to embrace the business improvement methodologies of Lean and Six Sigma. The Ymaya Lean Academy, a partner of the International Lean Six Sigma Institute, ILSSI, has been training employees at the Microport CRM medical device manufacturing facility in Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. Albanesa Ymaya, President and CEO of Ymaya Lean Academy Inc. said '‘We are proud to be the #1 provider of Lean Production and Lean Six Sigma training in the Caribbean region. Our training programme with the Microport team in the Dominican Republic is an exciting new development for us’. Microport CRM specialise in the design and production of medical devices for Cardiac Rhythm Management.
The initial training comprises of 15 employees in the principles and tools and Lean and Six Sigma for the certification called 'Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt' which is accredited by ILSSI, Cambridge, UK. The goal will be to train as many employees as possible over 2021 and 2022.
Ms. Ymaya was trained and gained her experience at the Toyota plant in Kentucky, Georgetown, USA as well as in other international companies. She has more than 18 years experience in the field, teaching and implementing Lean Manufacturing tools and strategies.
Ymaya Lean Academy puts on regular workshops and presents at conferences around the Caribbean as well as in Miami, Florida USA.

