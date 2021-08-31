Jordan Jacobs Now Offering Master Class on Full Face Technique & Integration for Medical Practitioners

One of New York City’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty is now offering a unique master class.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that she is now offering a Master Class on Full Face Technique and Integration for medical practitioners.

“If you are interested in a customizable hands-on training session, I am dedicated to delivering the gold standard in training to help medical practitioners best meet their clients’ aesthetic goals,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and anti-aging management. “Training is available internationally. Please contact us for more information or to schedule your session today.”

Jacobs went on to note that if you are a medical practitioner who is interested in becoming a certified aesthetic injector, there are many Botox classes in New York City, but now you can learn from one of the best by booking a full-face technique and integration master class with Jacobs to learn cutting-edge techniques you need to be at the top of your game.

The New York City Master Class, according to Jacobs, is available for either a private or group in-clinic training at your convenience. The next available training dates are in mid-October. The trainings are completely customized to fit your needs and desires.

“The day is spent with clinic providers reviewing everything from the client consultation, technique, off-label uses and everything in-between. Jordan's approach is holistic, artistic, and effective,” Jacobs revealed. “You will learn how to assess and treat the entire face using a global approach, with emphasis on your particular areas of importance.”

Jacob's training approach is to be your coach and supporter. The entire day is dedicated to demoing techniques and carefully guiding you towards independent performance.

Jacobs, a registered nurse (RN) and a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist (CANS), has extensive experience in non-surgical rejuvenation. She has trained with some of the world’s leading aesthetic injectors like Dr. Mauricio de Maio, Dr. Raj Acquilla, Dr. Artur Swift, and Dr. Lara Devgan. She is trained in the most cutting-edge techniques in the industry and is sought out by clients across the globe. Jordan now offers custom Botox classes (in addition to Filler classes and Threadlifting classes) in New York City and around the world for fellow medical professionals.

Jacobs has a passion for adding artistry to medical aesthetics in order to produce beautiful results. She is motivated by her clients and strives to always help them to feel great about themselves. Jacobs believes she can help to improve the self-confidence of her clients through her work with non-surgical rejuvenation. Part of her drive is to share her knowledge and experience through injector training in New York City.

“When you book a master class with me, you can customize your hands-on training session to learn exactly what you are interested in,” Jacobs said before adding, “I craft each lesson to suit my students’ experience and goals. Not many Botox classes in New York City allow you to have a personal, one-on-one, customized training session with one of the best Botox injectors in the area.”

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs Medical Artistry, she treats clients in offices in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, and Canada, while training medical practitioners all over the world.

For more information, please visit jordanjacobsnyc.com/meet-jordan-jacobs and https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/blog/.

###

About Jordan Jacobs

Jordan Jacob’s mission is to empower her clients to live with confidence by helping them to achieve their aesthetic goals. Beauty is at its best when it makes a difference, not only in our appearance but in our lives.

Contact Details:

https://JordanJacobsNYC.com/

info@JordanJacobsNYC.com

2125171855

Nyack, NY 10960

United States