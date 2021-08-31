Studies Show Semen cuscutae Extract Offers Significant Neuroprotective Benefits
Studies suggest Semen cuscutae extract supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health
Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight
Semen cuscutae neuroprotective benefits include helping to protect nerve cells against damage, degeneration, or impairment of function.
Also called Tu Si Zi and Dodder Seed, Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight. The Semen cuscutae plant is a nootropic, and it has a high flavonoid content and strong antioxidant properties. The plant exhibits an immunosuppressive effect on dendritic cells and attenuates dendritic cell function, which also suggests it has the potential to support the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Some highlights of the neuroprotective benefits and other health benefits Semen cuscutae extract has shown:
• It shows neuroprotective effects and has shown potential to protect brain health.
• It may protect against oxidative damage and neuroinflammation.
• It may support treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease.
• It may help rescue damaged brain synapses.
• It may help alleviate memory loss by rescuing caspase-3-mediated synaptic damage in Alzheimer’s disease treatment.
• It has shown protective activity against induced memory deficit, cholinergic dysfunction, and oxidative damage.
• It shows immune support and anti-fatigue effects.
• It may improve the ability to tolerate cellular oxygen depletion.
• It may suppress allograft rejection via distinct immune mechanisms.
• It may invigorate the reproductive endocrine function.
• It may support treatment for male sterility and raise the success rate in artificial insemination.
"Semen cuscutae is a powerful antioxidant," says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. "We selected it as one of the global extracts we sell because it supports sexual, reproductive, brain, and central nervous system health."
Statistically significant properties found in Semen cuscutae include adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-senescence, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, neurotrophic, nootropic, and osteogenic.
Due to its broad-spectrum activity, Semen cuscutae has the potential to be a highly beneficial supplement to health protocols for individuals seeking to support nervous system health, hormonal balance, and sexual health or to improve optimize overall health. Numerous scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals highlight the bioactive properties of Semen cuscutae extract.
