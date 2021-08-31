Studies Show Semen cuscutae Extract Offers Significant Neuroprotective Benefits

Submit Release
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent scientific studies published in more than a dozen peer-reviewed journals suggest that the Semen cuscutae plant may provide substantial support for brain health, central nervous system health, sexual health, and a healthy reproductive system. The studies appear in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Journal of Ethnopharmacology, and Oncotarget, among several others.

Also called Tu Si Zi and Dodder Seed, Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight. The Semen cuscutae plant is a nootropic, and it has a high flavonoid content and strong antioxidant properties. The plant exhibits an immunosuppressive effect on dendritic cells and attenuates dendritic cell function, which also suggests it has the potential to support the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Some highlights of the neuroprotective benefits and other health benefits Semen cuscutae extract has shown:
• It shows neuroprotective effects and has shown potential to protect brain health.
• It may protect against oxidative damage and neuroinflammation.
• It may support treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease.
• It may help rescue damaged brain synapses.
• It may help alleviate memory loss by rescuing caspase-3-mediated synaptic damage in Alzheimer’s disease treatment.
• It has shown protective activity against induced memory deficit, cholinergic dysfunction, and oxidative damage.
• It shows immune support and anti-fatigue effects.
• It may improve the ability to tolerate cellular oxygen depletion.
• It may suppress allograft rejection via distinct immune mechanisms.
• It may invigorate the reproductive endocrine function.
• It may support treatment for male sterility and raise the success rate in artificial insemination.

"Semen cuscutae is a powerful antioxidant," says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. "We selected it as one of the global extracts we sell because it supports sexual, reproductive, brain, and central nervous system health."

Statistically significant properties found in Semen cuscutae include adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-senescence, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, neurotrophic, nootropic, and osteogenic.

Due to its broad-spectrum activity, Semen cuscutae has the potential to be a highly beneficial supplement to health protocols for individuals seeking to support nervous system health, hormonal balance, and sexual health or to improve optimize overall health. Numerous scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals highlight the bioactive properties of Semen cuscutae extract.

About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Semen cuscutae, Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra). The company’s teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.

