Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,340 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in carjacking offenses that occurred on Monday, February 1, 2021, in the Second District.

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking and Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:25 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect demanded the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle. The suspect approached another victim at the listed location who was seated in their vehicle. The suspect brandished a handgun and demand the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

CCN: 21-014-238

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:55 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 1500 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-014-258

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Will Harrod, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Carjacking.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the Second District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.