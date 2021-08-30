Arrest Made in Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in carjacking offenses that occurred on Monday, February 1, 2021, in the Second District.

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking and Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:25 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect demanded the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle. The suspect approached another victim at the listed location who was seated in their vehicle. The suspect brandished a handgun and demand the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

CCN: 21-014-238

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:55 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 1500 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-014-258

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Will Harrod, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Carjacking.

