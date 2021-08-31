iDrive Logistics Adds 450,000 Sq. Ft. to its iDrive Fulfillment Network in Chicagoland

The combined strengths and capabilities both companies brought to the table will bring unmatched service to our customers. The possibilities are limitless and the future is bright!” — Greg Dvorak, President, Touchpoint Logistics (now iDrive Fulfillment)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDrive Logistics announced today it has finalized a deal which now makes Touchpoint Logistics the newest addition to the growing iDrive Fulfillment network. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition is key to iDrive Fulfillment’s goal to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 months.

Touchpoint attracted iDrive’s attention due to its above-and-beyond approach to the 3PL business. Touchpoint’s forward-thinking business model provides the foresight and agility to make industry-leading decisions, based on the quickly changing demands of the market. Their foresight and agility allow them to provide second-to-none service to their customers.

“Touchpoint Logistics is very excited to become iDrive Fulfillment,” said Greg Dworak, President of Touchpoint Logistics, “The combined strengths and capabilities both companies brought to the table will bring unmatched service to our customers. The possibilities are limitless, and the future is bright!”

iDrive brings decades of Logistics, Fulfillment, and Supply Chain Management experience to Touchpoint, as well as significant technology innovations, such as ShipCaddie TWMS, the first transportation and warehouse management system on the market. ShipCaddie TWMS and iDrive’s other technology will provide Chicagoland customers efficiencies and information to which they have never before had access. This technology will also free the warehouse management team up to focus on their customers.

Robyn Brunscher, President of iDrive Fulfillment was quoted as saying, “We are excited to welcome Touchpoint Logistics to the iDrive Fulfillment Network. We now have a large Midwest location as part of the substantial growth we have been driving on our way to 30 million square feet of warehouse space. Further, this acquisition adds to the ever-growing portfolio of capabilities we offer the e-commerce industry.”

The transition from Touchpoint Logistics to iDrive Fulfillment is effective immediately. In the coming days, clients will see new signage on the building and all correspondence will be from iDrive Fulfillment.

About iDrive Logistics

Based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, software company iDrive Logistics was founded in 2008 by former parcel carrier executives on a mission to utilize technology to positively impact the financial and operational performance of shippers, regardless of size. They accomplish their mission through a new, seamless SaaS transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS), that sets a new standard in enabling supply chain professionals to better track and manage the movement of their products. iDrive leads the charge to implement AI to allow shippers to make better-informed decisions and offers contract optimization services utilizing their technology. Along with software, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions. Through all of their offerings, iDrive Logistics has managed billions of dollars of small parcel shipping. Their future plans also include expansion into the LTL, TL, and ocean freight spaces.