News Release // Derby Barracks // Attempted Murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504000

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/14/20

LOCATION: Derby Mobile Home Park, US Route 5, Derby

VIOLATION: Attempted Murder

ACCUSED: Dante Flowers Jr.

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wethersfield, CT

ACCUSED: Dante Flowers Sr.

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VICTIM: James Castrogiovanni

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As the result of a lengthy investigation into an assault that occurred in October 2020, two suspects, Dante Flowers Sr., age 45, and Dante Flowers Jr., age 27, both of Connecticut, are facing charges of attempted murder. During the assault, the victim, James Castrogiovanni, age 41, of Derby sustained life-threatening injuries that caused him to be paralyzed from the chest down. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence in Derby. The two accused men knew the victim from previous interactions. Flowers Sr. and Flowers Jr. are currently in federal custody on unrelated charges. They are due to answer the attempted murder charge at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court, Orleans County, in Newport.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the Court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 09/14/21

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.