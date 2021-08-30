Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,323 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Orange County man for organized fraud, theft

For Immediate Release August 30, 2021   ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Paul Nicholas Vileno, 42, of Maitland, on one count each of organized fraud and grand theft. Vileno has a history of fraud.

The investigation began September 24, 2020, when Southern Nature Products (SNP) requested FDLE conduct a criminal investigation into Vileno, a former SNP sales representative. SNP believed Vileno diverted sales payments to his personal accounts from three clients.   During the investigation, it was learned that customers of SNP believed they were paying SNP invoices when they made direct payments to Vileno. Agents say that he deposited the direct payments into his own accounts and would later pay some of the SNP invoices with his personal credit cards. However, Vileno withheld more than $50,000 he received from his SNP clients.   Vileno was arrested today and booked into the Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

You just read:

FDLE arrests Orange County man for organized fraud, theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.