FDLE arrests Orange County man for organized fraud, theft

August 30, 2021 ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Paul Nicholas Vileno, 42, of Maitland, on one count each of organized fraud and grand theft. Vileno has a history of fraud.

The investigation began September 24, 2020, when Southern Nature Products (SNP) requested FDLE conduct a criminal investigation into Vileno, a former SNP sales representative. SNP believed Vileno diverted sales payments to his personal accounts from three clients. During the investigation, it was learned that customers of SNP believed they were paying SNP invoices when they made direct payments to Vileno. Agents say that he deposited the direct payments into his own accounts and would later pay some of the SNP invoices with his personal credit cards. However, Vileno withheld more than $50,000 he received from his SNP clients. Vileno was arrested today and booked into the Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001