Jessup Manufacturing Re-Engineers the Idea of a Career Fair
Incorporates community give-back to encourage more applicants
The community has supported our family, company and our employees for the past 65 years. I am thrilled and humbled to be able to give back to the schools and to the community who have helped us grow.”MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for September 22. Jessup Manufacturing, a global leader with a reputation for innovative products that make the world a better and safer place to work and play, has re-engineered the traditional Career Fair in a way that benefits applicants, but also supports the community as a whole.
— Rob Jessup, President and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing Company
From 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, at its newly renovated world headquarters and manufacturing plant at 2815 West Route 120, in McHenry, the company will hold a Career Fair in which:
• For every career applicant, Jessup will donate a backpack filled with school supplies/essentials to a local student in need as part of the company’s School Support Initiative.
• Every applicant will also receive a backpack with Jessup product samples, including griptape that was used on skateboards in the Tokyo Olympics and the world’s first environmentally friendly griptape made with recycled Nike tennis shoes.
• Every applicant will receive a guided tour of Jessup headquarters and have the opportunity to meet with Jessup associates, including employee-led teams that drive the company’s initiatives on safety and wellness; learning and career development; and culture enhancement.
• Every applicant will receive an onsite interview.
• Every applicant will also receive a gift card for a business in the community.
• Every applicant will also be eligible for drawings for gift cards that will occur during the event and for a special drawing at the end of the event for a “Gift Backpack” filled with surprises.
• If hired, every applicant is eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days of employment.
• Refreshments will also be available.
Kelly Jorgenson is the director of Human Resources for Jessup. “We wanted to do something different,” she said. “Working for a company like Jessup, a company that gives so much back to the community, well, that made reimagining a Career Fair easy…maybe not easy, but easier for sure.”
Jorgenson said the company is hoping to receive resumes and applications for all business disciplines and positions but has an urgent and immediate need for process engineers; machine and slitter operators; and packaging associates.
Positions are available at both McHenry and Lake Bluff facilities.
In addition to full-time, career opportunities, Rob Jessup will also be hosting a live Q&A session for high school students and their parents considering careers in manufacturing.
Jessup’s School Support Initiative (SSI) has provided extensive support to schools across northern Illinois in a wide range of capacities. Most recently, the company provided printable media that was used for a wide range of wall graphics and wall coverings in the new, four-story STEM building at McHenry West High School – including a section featuring Jessup.
Rob Jessup is the third-generation owner of Jessup Manufacturing and a graduate of McHenry schools and is the 2021 McHenry School District 156 Alumni of the Year. “The community has supported our family, our company and our employees for the past 65 years,” Jessup said. “I am thrilled and humbled to be able to give back to the schools, the community and to the people who have helped us grow.”
Jessup added, “Right now, we need more good people. When Kelly suggested the idea of a Career Fair, I challenged her to make it different…I really wanted it to genuinely reflect our culture and the opportunity for someone to join us, work hard, play hard and build the career of their dreams.”
Jessup Career Fair:
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Place: 2815 West Route 120, McHenry, IL, 60051
Current job listings can be found on the careers page at www.jessupmfg.com.
MORE ABOUT JESSUP MANUFACTURING
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure-sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, non-woven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing, and shipping logistics.
George Sloan
Jessup Manufacturing Company
+1 815-307-1610
email us here