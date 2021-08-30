Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 76

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 76. This seat was previously held by Rep. Thad McClammy who recently passed away. He was laid to rest last weekend.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, November 16, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, December 14, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“Rep. Thad McClammy, respected by many, was a true statesman and leaves large shoes to fill. I have announced the special election so that the people of Montgomery can continue to be afforded a voice in the Alabama Legislature,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage the folks in House District 76 to get out and vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 76 includes portions of Montgomery County.

View the proclamation.

View the writ of election.

