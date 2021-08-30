Submit Release
News Search

There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,294 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 76

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 76. This seat was previously held by Rep. Thad McClammy who recently passed away. He was laid to rest last weekend.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, November 16, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, December 14, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“Rep. Thad McClammy, respected by many, was a true statesman and leaves large shoes to fill. I have announced the special election so that the people of Montgomery can continue to be afforded a voice in the Alabama Legislature,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage the folks in House District 76 to get out and vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 76 includes portions of Montgomery County.

View the proclamation.

View the writ of election.

 ###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 76

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.