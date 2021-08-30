Atlanta Real Estate Forum Ranked as Top 40 Georgia Real Estate Blog by Feedspot
Atlanta Real Estate Forum makes the top spot on Feedspot’s list of Top 40 Georgia Blogs for 2021.
Atlanta Real Estate Forum takes the No. 1 spot on Feedspot’s list of Top 40 Georgia Blogs for 2021.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Real Estate Forum announces that it is included on Feedspot’s list of Top 40 Georgia Blogs for 2021. In fact, Atlanta Real Estate Forum took the No. 1 spot on the list. The site previously made the Top 30 Atlanta Blogs list in 2018. Feedspot is a content reader that curates the best content from websites into one place so that readers need not visit each website to see what is new.
Anuj Agarwal, Founder of Feedspot, says, “I would like to personally congratulate you as your blog Atlanta Real Estate Forum has been selected by our panelists as one of the Top 40 Georgia Real Estate Blogs on the web.” He continues, “I personally give you a high-five and want to thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of Top 40 Georgia Real Estate Blogs on the internet and I'm honored to have you as part of this!”
The recently released Top 40 Georgia Blogs list was selected based on several criteria. Using search and social metrics, Feedspot determined the best blogs in Georgia based on Google reputation and Google search ranking; influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social sites; quality and consistency of posts and the expert opinion of Feedspot’s editorial team.
Additional blogs that ranked in Georgia include Atlanta Fine Homes, Harry Norman Realtors, Metrobrokers.com, BHHS Georgia Properties and The Fountain Group, among others. Carol Morgan, founder and visionary behind Atlanta Real Estate Forum says, "We are proud to be on this list and in such great company."
Atlanta Real Estate Forum posts blogs covering area news, residential and commercial real estate, homebuying tips, home trends, local market and industry news, remodeling info, homebuilder news, and more. This site focuses on promoting new homes in the metro Atlanta area to consumers and industry insiders. The real estate blog also boasts 11,600 Facebook fans, 4,100 Twitter followers and a worldwide Alexa Ranking of 314,702 and 94.763 in the U.S.
Since 2006, Atlanta Real Estate Forum has provided the latest in news on Atlanta’s new home building and real estate industries. Check with Atlanta Real Estate Forum daily for news on new home building developments, real estate listings, home design trends, home maintenance tips and more.
About Atlanta Real Estate Forum:
Dedicated to promoting Atlanta real estate trends and news, Atlanta Real Estate Forum is Atlanta’s favorite, award-winning real estate blog. The site promotes news of interest to consumers and industry insiders from community grand openings, model homes, amenities and more. For more information or to subscribe for daily updates, visit www.AtlantaRealEstateForum.com.
