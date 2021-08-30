Military training exercise to prompt short-term closure of US 287 north of Rawlins

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise this fall.

The exercise takes place in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft, along with ground crews from other service branches.

To support a segment of this training exercise, WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be closing U.S. Highway 287/Wyoming Highway 789 between Rawlins and Lamont to all traffic from about 6-9 a.m. on Sept. 13. Motorists planning to take this route that morning are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.

“WYDOT values all of its partnerships, including supporting the armed forces,” said WYDOT director Luke Reiner. “We’re happy to support the Air Force in this important training endeavor and hope the traveling public is understanding of the delays.”

Motorists may see military presence along the highway both before and after the exercise takes place. Additionally, low-flying aircraft will likely be visible near Rawlins and Guernsey, among other areas.

The training exercise is not open to the public, and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.

