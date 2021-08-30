LONG ISLAND AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD MEMBER APPOINTED TO THE LIPA BOARD OF TRUSTEES
VALERIE ANDERSON CAMPBELL APPOINTED TO LIPA'S BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Strong professional background and record of service to the community...critical moment for Long Island’s energy future with transformational changes towards a clean, lean, and customer-first utility.”BALDWIN, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Valerie Anderson Campbell of Baldwin to serve as Trustee of the Long Island Power Authority, (LIPA). Tom Falcone, LIPA’s Chief Executive Officer. “...strong professional background and record of service to the community... This is a critical moment for Long Island’s energy future with transformational changes towards a clean, lean, and customer-first utility.”
— Tom Falcone
Ms. Anderson Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in helping build successful organizations, including her current role as a Senior Recruiter and Consultant at Anderson Campbell Enterprises. She has helped shape high-performing cultures at Fortune 500 companies through developmental programs and by attracting and retaining high-potential talent. Ms. Anderson Campbell is also a leader in the community, serving as Nassau County Director of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC), Vice President, Membership, of the Uniondale Community Land Trust, (U-CLT), as a member of the Nassau Community College’s Presidential Search Committee, and an Ambassador for the Toys For Tots. Ms. Anderson Campbell was appointed to fill the vacant seat left by the late Matthew Cordaro, who passed away earlier this year. Valerie Anderson Campbell said, “I want to thank Speaker Heastie for this opportunity. As someone who has dedicated my life to building great organizations and serving our community, I am excited to serve on the Board to ensure LIPA is doing all it can to support customers.”
Prior to joining the LIPA Board of Trustees, Ms. Anderson Campbell is the President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC., a business consulting firm providing contract management, PR, and HRM services. Ms. Anderson Campbell graduated from the Long Island University, Brooklyn Campus with a BS in Information Systems & Business.
