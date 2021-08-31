GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Heather Crosby to Vice President of Human Resources
Official logo for GF Hotels & Resorts.
GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company, recently announced the promotion of Heather Crosby to Vice President of Human Resources.
Throughout the pandemic, the safety & well-being of our associates remained top priority. We rolled out many initiatives to protect and support our team that were implemented & supported by Heather.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the promotion of Heather Crosby to Vice President of Human Resources. With Crosby’s latest advancement, GF Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its skilled leadership team amid one of the most challenging years for the hospitality industry.
— John Rubino, COO of GF Hotels & Resorts
Crosby joined GF in 2019 after spending most of her career in the radio and education technology industries. Over her nearly 20 years working in human resources, she has established a track record for developing and implementing strategies, improving efficiencies, and successfully blending the needs of employees with those of the company. Crosby also has an educational background in finance that provides her with a unique perspective on how effective HR strategies can align with overall company objectives.
“Supporting our associates is a priority to us,” states John Rubino, COO of GF Hotels & Resorts. “Throughout the recent pandemic, the safety and well-being of our associates remained top priority. During this time, we rolled out many initiatives to protect and support our team members that were implemented and supported by Heather Crosby, all while continuing to focus on building culture within our growing organization. It is a pleasure to announce that Heather’s broad knowledge, hard work, and initiative have earned her the promotion to Vice President, Human Resources”. Heather will continue to develop associate support systems, beyond the pandemic times.
A life-long Philadelphian and proud graduate of Central High School and Temple University, Crosby still lives in the area with her husband, Brian, two sons, Parker and Ethan, and their two English Mastiffs, Harper and Scout.
Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated nearly 600 hotels in 46 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, innovative partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.
To learn more about Heather Crosby’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 34 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Lisa Drake
GF Hotels & Resorts
+1 215-972-2235
DrakeL@GFHotels.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn