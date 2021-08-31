Bisk and Elsevier to Deliver Best-in-Class Content, Digital Learning and Online Program Management for Nursing Programs
First collaboration of its kind will help universities meet demand for nursing programsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, and Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver online nursing curriculum for degree-seeking students at universities across North America.
It is expected 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2030 to address the current nursing shortage, which is attributed to an aging population, longer lifespans, and the increase in retirements among nurses and nurse educators. With universities facing faculty and clinical site shortages, nursing applicants may be unable to complete their degree programs. The strategic partnership with Bisk and Elsevier will enhance the solutions available to nursing programs and will help address the capacity constraints by making these programs available to universities.
“This partnership will offer an exceptional experience and create a destination of learning for students interested in pursuing careers in the nursing field,” said Dr. Jennifer King, Executive Director of Academic Success for Bisk. “Bisk will power unique and impactful nursing programs that offer Elsevier course materials and assessment solutions.”
With Bisk’s expertise in online program management helping universities market, recruit, enroll and retain students into online degree programs coupled with Elsevier’s innovative curriculum, quality content and strong brand equity, this partnership will meet the specific needs and goals of universities to address the healthcare industry’s real-time challenge. Programs, courses and clinicals will be uniquely designed with flexible learning options to attract students in specific regions where the nursing shortage is greatest and offer clinical experiences regardless of location. Universities interested in these programs can contact Bisk for more information.
“We are excited about combining Elsevier’s world-class content, digital tools and analytics with Bisk’s exceptional online program management to better serve nursing students across the country,” said Brent Gordon, Managing Director, Nursing & Health Education at Elsevier. “Together, we’ll offer a turnkey, best-in-class online learning environment for nursing programs to help address the nursing shortage, improve learning outcomes and practice readiness for future health professionals.”
Nursing programs have traditionally been resistant to online programming because of the clinical requirements — physical contact with patients and bedside skills — needed for contemporary nursing practice. In 2019 it was reported that out of 1,114 undergraduate nursing programs in the U.S. only 52% offered online learning. COVID has proven to higher education that learning and hands-on skills can be taught in the online space, and this holds true for nursing programs. Programs require expansion from brick-and-mortar degree programs to online learning programs to attract and graduate students.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com
