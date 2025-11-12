Bisk, The American Medical Informatics Association, and USF Health Launch Health Informatics Microcredential

New online program empowers professionals to build data and technology skills for the evolving healthcare landscape

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk is expanding access to high-quality informatics education through a new collaboration with the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine . Together, the organizations are launching a Health Informatics Microcredential designed to help professionals strengthen their data and technology expertise in healthcare.Building on USF Health and Bisk’s long-standing partnership in health informatics education dating back to 2012, this new collaboration integrates AMIA’s recognized health informatics education standards into the microcredential curriculum to create a set of stackable online courses — ensuring alignment with the leading authority in the field.Meeting critical workforce demandHealth informatics roles are growing 15% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the U.S. average*, as healthcare organizations aim to deliver better outcomes, improve patient safety, and harness data for strategic decision-making. This microcredential is purpose-built for working adults seeking a career pivot or upskill, enabling learners to acquire foundational and emerging skills specific to health informatics without the need for a traditional full-time degree through high-quality, practice-based training.“Our collaboration exemplifies how trusted academic and industry leaders can come together to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Jennifer King, Senior Vice President of Workforce and Education at Bisk. “With AMIA’s standards guiding the curriculum and USF Health conferring the credential, this microcredential — powered by Bisk — creates an accessible, future-focused pathway for professionals to build meaningful careers in health informatics.”Flexible, modern learning for busy professionalsThe newly designed microcredential is delivered fully online, asynchronous, and on-demand, leveraging AI-powered instruction to enable personalized learning and flexible pacing. Learners can access the curriculum anytime, fitting it around existing professional responsibilities. Whether in clinical care, administration, IT, or another field looking to transition, the program provides a clear, efficient path into informatics roles by demonstrating what health informatics professionals need to know and simulating what they do through case-based learning.Key program highlights include:•Fully asynchronous, self-paced online delivery•AI-powered instruction with real-world case studies and projects•Curriculum designed for career changers and professionals seeking informatics roles•Focus on the intersection of healthcare, data, and informatics leadership•Digital badge and credential for quick showcasing to employersUSF Health, the conferring institution, remains the academic leader in this microcredential, while AMIA ensures alignment to industry standards and promotes the credential to its member organizations, both individual and corporate. Bisk powers the online delivery platform and facilitates learner access. Together, they’re creating new pathways for learners to enter and advance within the health informatics profession.“This collaboration brings AMIA’s education mission to life by leveraging our collective strengths to make informatics education more practical, accessible, and connected to the realities of healthcare practice,” said Jeffrey J. Williamson, Senior Vice President, Workforce Development and Interprofessional Activities at AMIA. “By aligning our standards and competencies with the expertise of USF and Bisk, we’re creating an on-ramp for learners seeking digital health training and recognition at different career stages—whether they’re just beginning their career, transitioning from another field or profession, or aiming to advance their role by driving change through data and innovation. At its core, this partnership has the potential to expand the workforce by connecting people to the professional community generating the evidence that supports the practice of health informatics.”Enrollment & next stepsApplications for the micro-credential are now open, with the first cohort launching January 1, 2026. Professionals are encouraged to reserve their spot early. For more information on eligibility, curriculum, and pathway to careers in health informatics, visit https://explore.usfhealthonline.com/hi-microcred?hs_preview=nnjiFQfv-194757787996 *Source: https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/health-information-technologists-and-medical-registrars.htm (Last Visited Sept. 2025)About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, Nexford University, and St. Catherine University. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.About AMIAAMIA (American Medical Informatics Association) is the professional home of biomedical and health informatics, where healthcare meets data science. With a global community of 6,400 informatics professionals, AMIA is committed to transforming health and healthcare through the responsible use of data, technology, and informatics. AMIA members—frontline clinicians, researchers, public health experts, and educators—bring meaning to data, manage information, and generate new research and healthcare knowledge to improve patient outcomes and inform future care. AMIA leads in assessing innovations in health policy and advancing the discipline of informatics to alleviate documentation burden, enhance decision-making, and ensure the responsible integration of technology in healthcare systems.

