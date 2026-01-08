Bisk Amplified and Kelley Executive Education Strengthen Partnership to Advance AI Leadership

From Strategy to Execution: AI Education Built for Real Business Impact

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everyday business operations, professionals need more than theory — they need practical AI education they can apply immediately. Bisk Amplified and Kelley School of Business Executive Education are expanding their portfolio of online AI certificate courses to help working professionals confidently lead, adapt, and drive impact in an AI-enabled business environment.“Organizations are moving past experimentation and asking how AI can deliver real, measurable value,” said Matt Sargent , Bisk’s Senior Director of Workforce and Education. “AI literacy is now a leadership imperative, and our programs are designed to help leaders translate AI potential into action, equipping them with the strategic confidence and applied tools they need to lead effectively as AI reshapes how organizations operate and compete.”Designed for real-world application, the three AI certificate courses explore how artificial intelligence is being used across marketing, executive decision-making, and business automation. Each program connects emerging AI capabilities to real organizational challenges, empowering professionals tounderstand where AI fits, how to deploy it responsibly, and how to create measurable value.AI Applications in Marketing is built for marketing professionals, strategists, and growth-focused leaders seeking to modernize their skills. Participants learn how to use generative AI and automation to improve insights, create content, optimize campaigns, and reduce manual work — while maintaining creative and strategic control. Learners culminate the course by building a personalized AI marketing assistant they can use immediately.AI Strategy for Executives offers managers and senior leaders a non-technical pathway to strategic AI fluency. The course helps professionals understand how AI works, where it creates value, and how leaders make informed decisions around AI investment, risk, and organizational impact. Participants explore how AI is reshaping leadership, governance, and decision-making across industries.For leaders and teams ready to move from experimentation to execution, AI Agents delivers applied, hands-on training in business automation. Designed for business leaders, innovation teams, and operators, this course teaches participants how to design and deploy AI agents that support real business tasks. Learners build practical automation solutions across marketing, finance, and operations, boosting productivity, streamlining workflows, and unlocking new growth opportunities.Built for working professionals, Kelley Executive Education’s AI certificate courses offer flexible, business-focused learning that fits alongside full-time roles. Participants gain hands-on experience, practical frameworks, and immediately applicable skills, without requiring a technical background.Discover how these certificate programs can empower professionals to lead AI adoption with confidence and drive meaningful, lasting impact within their organizations. Learn more at www.Bisk Amplified.com.About Indiana University Kelley School of BusinessFor more than 100 years — first in Bloomington and later in Indianapolis, online and for top companies – Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business has prepared students to lead organizations, start companies, develop new products and services, and shape business knowledge and policy. For more than 40 years, its Kelley Executive Education Programs (KEEP) has designed, developed, and presented customized corporate degrees and graduate certificates. The non-degree division of KEEP offers graduate-level non-degree custom programs and open enrollment short courses and professional certificates. KEEP has established partnerships with leading organizations and industry associations such as Allegion, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Ingersoll-Rand, GE Appliances, NCSHA, and the NFL Players Association.About Bisk AmplifiedBisk Amplified is a premier provider of online education and development solutions, offering an innovative platform that gives organizations and their employees access to top-tier courses and programs from leading U.S. universities. Committed to excellence, Bisk Amplified enhances team skills and supports talent goals with tailored education benefits, including tuition reductions and dedicated Student Success representatives who assist learners every step of the way. Empower your workforce with exclusive access to elite programs designed for growth and achievement and explore new pathways for organizational and individual success with Bisk Amplified. To learn more, visit biskamplified.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.